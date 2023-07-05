Pregnant Tel Aviv Terror Victim Loses Baby, 2 Victims In Serious Condition





Ichilov and Beilinson Hospitals issued an update on Wednesday on the condition of the victims of the terror attack that occurred in northern Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

The statement from Ichilov in Tel Aviv said that two women are still in serious condition and are sedated and ventilated in the ICU. Sadly, one of the women was pregnant and lost her baby, Yisrael Hayom reported.

Two other victims, who are in light condition, are hospitalized in the neurosurgery and orthopedic departments

The statement from Beilinson in Petach Tikvah said that a 30-year-old man in moderate condition is being treated for a stab wound in his abdomen in the surgical department. A 76-year-old man, also in moderate condition, is being treated for a stab wound to his chest in the ICU.

A third wounded victim, a 66-year-old man, was treated for facial injuries and was released to his home on Tuesday evening.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)