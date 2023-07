Terrorists opened fire toward a police car and a store in the Shomronim neighborhood of Har Gerizim, near the yishuv of Har Bracha in the Shomron on Wednesday.

In a neis, there were no casualties although several bullet holes were found at a nearby store and on parked vehicles.

The terrorists fled the scene in their car, apparently in the direction of nearby Shechem.

IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

