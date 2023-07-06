U.S. Forces Foil Iranian Navy’s Attempted Seizure of Commercial Tankers [VIDEO]





U.S. forces successfully prevented two Iranian Navy attempts to seize commercial tankers in international waters near the coast of Oman.

The first incident involved an Iranian vessel approaching the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss in the Gulf of Oman. The Iranian vessel left when the U.S. Navy destroyer USS McFaul arrived, supported by surveillance aircraft.

The second incident occurred when an Iranian naval vessel fired at the Bahamian-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager. The U.S. Navy’s McFaul quickly responded, deterring the attack. The tanker sustained minor damage, but no casualties were reported.

The United States has increased its naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz to deter threats to commercial shipping and protect navigational rights.

Iran has previously seized or attacked around 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels since 2021, posing a significant risk to regional maritime security and the global economy.