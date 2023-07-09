HATE IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Israeli Chassan Stabbed On Friday Night





A yeshivah bochur from Israel was stabbed on Friday night while walking on Union Street in Crown Heights.

The bochur, who is a chassan and traveled to NY to receive an aliyah at 770 before his chasunah, was walking at about 2:30 a.m when he was accosted by two Afro-Americans who asked him if he was Jewish. When he answered yes, they stabbed him in the arm, apparently with a screwdriver.

The bochur, who speaks very little English, didn’t call for help and went to sleep with his wound untreated. When he arrived at 770 on Shabbos morning, his friends called Hatzalah, who brought him to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

He received treatment for his wound and was released in good condition a few hours later.

“It is currently being investigated as a hate crime,” Yaacov Behrman, the director of media relations at Lubavitch International, wrote on Twitter.

“Despite being visibly traumatized, the victim expressed gratitude for not having sustained more severe injuries. This incident is deeply concerning, and we have full confidence in the NYPD’s ability to conduct a thorough investigation and apprehend the perpetrators.”

The New York branch of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) responded to Behrman’s tweet, writing: “We are aware of this incident and are reaching out to law enforcement and community partners.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)