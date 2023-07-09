Mother Of Kedumim Terrorist: “I Told My Son, Go Avenge Jenin”





A few hours after the murderous shooting attack on Thursday near Kedumim, in which IDF soldier Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir, H’yd, was killed, the terrorist’s mother proudly said that she was the one who urged her son to carry out the attack.

She told Arab media from her home in the village of Qibya in Binyamin: “I told him, my son, go and take revenge for Jenin, but he told me, Jenin is far from here. I told him, no, we are all one country, we are all Palestinians, we all love each other.”

She later said that she told these statements to a Shin Bet agent, who apparently raided her house after the attack, along with IDF forces: “The police officer wanted to arrest me. I told him, I gave my son to Jenin. It seemed I made him nervous. He wanted to arrest me. He told me, ‘You lost your son.’ I told him: ‘No, I haven’t lost anything, I have six more children and they will all have children named Ahmed Yassin after him.'”

The IDF mapped the family’s home on Friday in preparation for demolition.

לוחמי צה"ל ומג"ב מיפו הלילה בכפר קיביא שבחטיבת אפרים את ביתו של המחבל שביצע את פיגוע הירי אמש סמוך ליישוב קדומים בו נהרג לוחם צה"ל, סמל-ראשון שילה יוסף אמיר ז"ל>> pic.twitter.com/9NAfsL7M8d — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 7, 2023

The “Fighting for Life” headquarters, which is behind the protests against terrorism in Yehudah and Shomron, said in response to the report: “The mindboggling incident in which the mother of a terrorist proudly boasts in a public media interview that she was the one who convinced her son to carry out the murderous attack is further proof of the erosion of deterrence among the enemy and the necessity of deterrence operations in the terrorists’ supportive environment.”

