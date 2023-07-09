Report: Israeli Captive May Have Been Transferred To Iran





Russia is mediating negotiations on a prisoner exchange between Iran and Israel, Kan News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, members of the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia told the UK-based Arabic Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the negotiations are centered on the exchange of Israeli-Russian citizen Elizabeth Tsurkov for Yusef Shahabazi Abbasalilo.

Abbasalilo, the Iranian head of a terror cell that plotted to carry out terror attacks against Jews and Israelis in Cyprus, was captured by Mossad agents, the Mossad revealed last month. [The Mossad did not reveal the date of his capture.]

The militia members said that Tsurkov’s abduction was carried out in order to secure Abbasalio’s release.

The report added that some sources say that Tsurkov has been transferred to Iran. However, one source claimed that Tsurkov is still being held by Kata’ib Hezbollah, which is guarding her at Iran’s request.

