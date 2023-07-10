TERROR IN ISRAEL: Terrorist Opens Fire & Hurls Grenade At IDF Forces





A terrorist who attempted to place an improvised IED near a yishuv in Binyamin was eliminated by IDF forces on Monday morning.

The incident began when IDF soldiers at a checkpoint near the yishuv of Neve Tzuf noticed a car that lacked license plates stop on the side of the road. The soldiers ran toward the car, and surrounding it, demanded that the driver exit. As the terrorist got out of the car, he threw a grenade at the soldiers and opened fire with a Carlo gun. The soldiers returned fire and killed him. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among IDF forces.

A large number of additional IDF forces arrived at the scene and closed the road between Nachliel and Neve Tzuf.

The terrorist was later identified as a 33-year-old resident of the Palestinian Authority.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)