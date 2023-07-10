WATCH: Tefillos For HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi, Condition Has Stabilized





As yeshivos and mosdos Torah around the world daven for the refuah sheleimah of Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, baruch Hashem, his conditon has stabilized.

According to a notice from the Rosh Yeshivah’s family members on Monday morning, there’s been a noticeable improvement in his condition. However, the Rosh Yeshivah is still sedated and ventilated and in great need of tefillos.

A mass tefillah for the Rosh Yeshivah was held on Sunday night at 11 pm. at the Kosel. Earlier on Sunday, at the instructions of Roshei Yeshivos, Seder Beis of yeshivos and kollelim were halted for the recital of Tehillim.

The video below shows the fervent tefillos at Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael on Sunday:

Also on Sunday, Degel HaTorah began a zicharon meeting for HaGaon HaRav Edelstein, z’tl, with the recital of Tehillim for HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

