ABSURD PERVERSION OF HISTORY: Leftists Tear “Kriyah” Over Judicial Reform





Reports on Israeli politics in recent months can leave you laughing or crying and sometimes it’s not clear which is more appropriate.

The absurdity reached new heights on Monday afternoon as left-wing politicians and high-tech entrepreneurs participated in a discussion in the Knesset’s Youth Committee, headed by a Labor MK, about support for high-tech social initiatives. During the discussion, they tore “kriyah” over the so-called harm of the government’s judicial reform plan, which will bring Israel in line with countries like Canada and New Zealand – comparing it to the Churban Beis Hamikdash.

Dr. Ilan Samish, the head of a food startup and one of the leaders of the left-wing protests, led the move, first donning a yarmulke and reading from Tanach about tearing kriyah for the Churban Beis Hamikdash.

He then stood up and with the utmost seriousness, said: “We’re now tearing our shirts as a sign of mourning for the harm to the Israeli high-tech sector and the unity of Am Yisrael. We hope that with this declarative act, perhaps one public figure will be shocked enough to choose to vote against unilateral legislation and choose to vote in favor of high-tech, Am Yisrael and unity.”

