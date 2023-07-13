TEFILLOS: HaGaon HaRav Ezrachi To Undergo Medical Procedure On Thursday





The condition of Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi has slightly improved and the doctors said on Wednesday morning that they will begin to try to wean him from the ventilator that he has been dependent on since Sunday.

Later on Wednesday, family members said that after the doctors consulted with senior professors, a decision was made for the Rosh Yeshivah to undergo a complex medical procedure on Thursday.

A statement from the family on Wednesday said: “After the Rosh HaYeshivah communicated with the doctors, family members, and those around him this morning, a decision was made to [carry out] a medical procedure so the Rosh Yeshivah could continue being marbitz Torah. The procedure will take place tomorrow morning, b’ezras Hashem.”

“Special Siyata Dishmaya is needed for its success and b’ezras Hashem in the zechus of the many tefillos and kabbalos of Am Yisrael for his yeshuah, we will soon be informed of his recovery.”

