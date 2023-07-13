Tragedy In Israel: Mother Of 4 Killed On The Way Home From Her Night Shift





A terrible tragedy occurred on Thursday morning when a car accident between a bus and a car outside Tzfas caused the death of Dana Ben-Shushan, a’h, a 32-year-old mother of four who was on the way home from her night shift as a midwife in Poriya Medical Center.

Following the accident, Ben-Shushan, who was also a United Hazalah volunteer, was trapped in the car. After rescue teams extricated her, paramedics tried to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

Eight passengers on the bus passengers were lightly injured and were treated at Ziv Hospital in Tzfas.

Senior MDA paramedic Muhammad Haleichel said: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw that it was a very serious accident between a private car and a bus. The front of the vehicle was crushed and a woman was trapped inside, unconscious. She suffered very severe multi-system injuries and unfortunately, we had to pronounce her dead.”

A statement from Poriyah said: “We mourn the untimely passing of Dana Ben Shushan, a’h. Dana, only 32 years old, worked as a dedicated midwife in the delivery room and was much loved by the patients and the staff. Dana was killed in a serious accident at the end of her shift on her way home to Tzfas to her four children and husband. This is a difficult loss for all of us, the employees and patients. We send our sincere condolences to her family and friends. Yehi Zichra Baruch.”

A Hatzalah spokesperson said: “We announce with great sadness that a volunteer paramedic of the Hatzalah Galil branch was killed this morning in a serious car accident near the southern entrance of Tzfas. The management of the organization and its volunteers, bowing their heads at this difficult time, share in the family’s grief and that of her dear husband Chaim, who is also a Hatzalah volunteer.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)