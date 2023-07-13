“Thanks To The Tefillos:” HaRav Ezrachi’s Medical Procedure Is Successful





HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi underwent a complex medical procedure on Thursday morning at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital to alleviate his breathing issues.

The doctors were very satisfied with the outcome and attributed it to the tefillos of Klal Yisrael.

However, the Rosh Yeshivah’s family members say that he is still in great need of tefillos and the public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)