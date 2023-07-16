SELECTIVE ENFORCEMENT: Data Is Revealed: 89 Cases Opened Against Anarchists, 0 Indictments





On the background of the government’s complaints against the treatment of left-wing protesters with kid gloves in contrast to “other” protesters, the police data on the protests in the last six months were revealed on Thursday evening.

Kan News revealed that although the police filed 89 cases against protesters to the prosecutor’s office, not a single indictment was filed.

According to the report, half of the cases are for assaulting police officers and the rest are for charges of prohibited assembly, throwing stones, and violence.

