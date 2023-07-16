IDF Fires Warning Shots As Lebanese MP & Journalists Cross Into Israel





A group of about 18 Lebanese nationals, including a member of the Lebanese parliament, crossed the border into Israel on Shabbos morning.

In response, the IDF fired warning shots and used riot dispersal methods to drive the group back into Lebanon.

According to a Hezbollah-affiliated media report, the group was headed by MP Qassem Hashem, who led a number of journalists on a tour of the border area.

The IDF stated that it first ordered the group to leave the area and only engaged in riot dispersal methods after the order was refused.

The incident is the latest in a series of provocations on the Israeli/Lebanese border. On Wednesday, Hezbollah members held a protest near the border during which several operatives approached the border fence, prompting IDF forces to use riot dispersal methods to drive them away.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)