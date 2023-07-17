What Red Lines Did Netanyahu Tell Herzog Ahead Of His US Trip?





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with President Issac Herzog on Thursday, prior to Herzog’s departure on Monday to the US, where he will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, the second Israeli president to do, with the first one being his father, President Chaim Herzog, over 35 years ago.

As President Biden continues to snub Netanyahu, refusing to invite him to Washington, the prime minister discussed with Herzog the issues he wants him to discuss with the Biden administration.

Netanyahu emphasized two red lines to stress to US officials: Israel will not stand by if the US restores a nuclear deal with Iran and will use all means to thwart Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and Israel will not agree to a “no surprises” policy in its anti-Iran activities.

Herzog’s office announced on Sunday that Leah Goldin, the mother of fallen IDF soldier Hadar, h’yd, whose body has been held by Hamas since 2014, will accompany Herzog on his trip and join his meetings in Congress in Washington and with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

Herzog will meet President Biden at the White House on Tuesday and address Congress on Wednesday. He’s also scheduled to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

On Thursday, he’ll travel to New York, where he’ll visit the UN headquarters, meet with Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, and attend an event at the UJA-Federation of New York.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)