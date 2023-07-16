HaRav Yitzchak Excoriates Ben-Gvir: “Sinner & Leads Others To Sin”





Chief Rabbi HaRav Yosef Yitzchak engaged in a scathing attack on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Dati Leumi Rabbanim who allow their adherents to ascend to Har HaBayis.

HaRav Yosef’s words were said at his weekly shiur on Motzei Shabbos in the presence of HaGaon HaRav Yosef Efrati and HaGaon HaRav Binyamin Elyashiv in honor of the 11th yahrtzeit of their Rav and father, HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, z’tl, which falls out on Sunday night and Monday.

“There’s a government minister, I don’t want to mention his name,” HaRav Yitzchak said. “He’s not worthy of having his name mentioned in this place. He publicly enters Har HaBayis. He sins and causes others to sin.”

“Because of him, other people also go up to Har HaBayis. The Rav [his father, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl] fought a shared battle on this issue with HaGaon HaRav Elyashiv, z’tl. There were many battles in the past.”

HaRav Yosef also attacked HaRav Dov Lior, one of the leading Rabbanim of the Dati Leumi sector, for permitting the matter. “HaRav Dov Lior and all different types of Rabbanim who don’t reach the ankles of the Gedolei HaDor we had. Who are they compared to the Steipler? HaRav Shach, z’tl, Maran, z’tl, HaRav Elyashiv, z’tl. With all due respect, they’re not on the same level.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)