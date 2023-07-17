ISRAELIS FIGHT BACK: Drivers Leave Cars To Disperse Anarchists Blocking Highway





A group of anarchists protesting against the elected government tried to block Highway 4 at the Givat Shmuel intersection on Monday morning, setting up metal barriers across the highway.

They also lit a fire in the middle of the road.

However, the drivers and passengers stuck on the road decided to fight back against the small group of protesters. A number of drivers and passengers on a bus ran out and clashed with protesters and forcibly moved the fences.

Later, the police also arrived at the scene. A police spokesperson said later that “one protester was arrested for disturbing the public and was taken for questioning.”

The anarchists then began protesting outside the police station.

