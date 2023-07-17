Police Volunteers Dismissed After Threats Regarding Judicial Reform





Israel Police decided to dismiss a group of volunteers who threatened to stop their volunteer work if the judicial reform plan is advanced, Kan News reported on Monday.

About 170 volunteers signed the letter.

In a statement in response to the report, a police spokesperson said: “This is a volunteer who signed a petition together with other volunteers calling for the halt of volunteer activities if the judicial reform is passed.”

“The volunteers of Israel Police are subject to the regulations of Israel Police, including the prohibition of political statements related to their volunteering, and therefore, it was decided to temporarily freeze their volunteer activities.”

The petition signed by the police volunteers states: “We oppose the coup d’état being carried out. We see the weakening of the judiciary as a violation of the fundamental values of the regime and of the state as formulated in the Declaration of Independence. We announce that if the coup succeeds, and the Israel Police stand by the government, we will stop serving it.”

“We understand that by doing so we will hurt the body dear to us, the Israel Police, and our fellow police officers, who will have to bear the burden. At the same time, we are not ready to take part in the executive branch of a dictatorial government to which you aspire.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)