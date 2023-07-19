Survey: Majority Of Israelis Don’t Join Protests, 45% Fear Civil War





A survey published on Monday by the Israel Democracy Institute shows that the majority of the Israeli public opposes the anarchist anti-government protests.

Less than a quarter (23%) reported that they participated in a protest compared to 77% who report that they did not participate, and many of those participating in the protests are aged 55 or over.

A majority of the public (70%) supports allowing protests in front of ministers’ homes but a majority of 69% opposes the blocking of major highways and 57% opposes the blocking of any roads.

One of the survey questions addressed the subject of a possible civil war, chalilah, in Israel.

“Recently there have been estimates that Israel is on the brink of a civil war due to deep political disagreements between different parts of society. In your opinion, what are the chances that in the foreseeable future, a civil war will break out in Israel that will include violence between the various parties?”

Almost half (49%) of Israelis believe that the chances of a civil war breaking out are low or very low, but an almost identical proportion (45%) believe that the chances are very high or quite high.

