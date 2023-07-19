NEW PUBLIC SERVICE: Free Transportation To The Kosel At Night





The Jerusalem Ministry has launched the operation of nightly shuttles to the Kosel from the center of Jerusalem, free of charge, between the hours of 1:30-4:30 a.m., every night of the week, from Motzei Shabbos to Friday.

The shuttles are being funded by the ministry through the East Jerusalem Development Company.

The shuttles to the Kosel will leave from Binyanei HaUmah at 2:00 a.m., 3:00 a.m., and 4:00 a.m., and stop at Sarei Yisrael/Chashmonaim, Yirmiyahu/Minchas Yitzchak, Bar Ilan/Tzephaniah, Shmuel HaNavi/Fischel, Zachs/Shmuel HaNavi, and the Kosel.

The shuttles departing the Kosel will leave at 1:30 a.m, 2:30 a.m., and 3:30 a.m., and stop on Rechov Zachs, Eretz Chefetz/Chativas Harel, Bar Ilan/Shmuel HaNavi, Yirmiyahu/Minchas Yitzchak, Sarei Yisrael/Torah M’Tzion, and Binyanei HaUmah.

Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush said: “The Kosel, a remnant of our Beis HaMikdash, is a focal point for visits at all hours of the day, and we consider it our zechus to allow the public to comfortably visit even at night. This is another praiseworthy activity of the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry as part of the five-year plan to strengthen the Old City area.”

The plan is an initial pilot, and if there is increased public demand, the ministry intends to expand the program as much as necessary.

