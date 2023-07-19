



HaRav Rafi Altman, the head of Chief Rabbi HaRav Dovid Lau’s office, described the feeling of the dayanim in the Rabbinical Court in Tel Aviv on Tuesday as anarchists stormed the building.

“This was an unprecedented event,” he said. “For hours, hundreds of rioters stood in front of the court, blocking the entrances, preventing people from entering, knocking on doors and windows.”

“It was unfathomable. And the dayanim were imprisoned inside the building and couldn’t provide service to the litigants.”

Surprisingly, Rav Altman didn’t have complaints about the police. “The police eventually arrived. We were in continuous contact with the commissioner’s office, which followed what was happening and sent officers in response.”

“The Rosh Beis Din was smuggled out the back door. I think that even the protesters themselves didn’t understand what the protest was about.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)