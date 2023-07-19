Anger After Abbot Is Asked To Hide Cross, Kosel Foundation Apologizes [VIDEO]





A Western Wall Heritage Foundation employee requested that a German Christian Abbott cover his cross on a visit to the Kosel.

A video of the incident was posted online by Germany’s Der Spiegel, causing an uproar.

The employee told Nikodemus Schnabel, the Abbott of the Old City’s Dormition Abbey, who was accompanying the German educational minister on a visit to the Kosel, that the cross was “really big and inappropriate for this place.”

Schnabel was eventually allowed to continue his visit to the Kosel without covering his cross but later complained about the incident himself on social media.

Following the incident, Germany submitted an official protest to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. Foreign Ministry officials contacted the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which clarified that it is a long-standing regulation that visitors with prominent or particularly large crosses are asked to cover them in order to show respect to the Kosel and refrain from impinging on the feelings of the Jewish mispallelim.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated in response: “We are sorry for the distress caused. The Kosel is open to everyone. It should be emphasized that there are no procedures and regulations on this issue at the Kosel plaza. The employee approached him and politely asked if it was possible to cover the cross to avoid unpleasantness as happened recently in the Old City, out of a desire to respect the place. When he refused, his entry was of course not prevented and the employee respected it and continued on her way.”

