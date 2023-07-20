SILENCING: Why Were The Hi-Tech Workers Wearing Masks?





Two members of the audience on the right-wing Channel 14’s Patriots show were wearing masks along with T-shirts that stated: “Hi-techists for judicial reform.”

When the host, Yinon Magal, asked them why they were wearing masks, they responded that they have no choice due to the leftism pervading the hi-tech industry.

“We don’t have a choice,” they said. “There are people in hi-tech, both from the right and the left, who are in favor of the reform. And there have already been some who were fired. We are part of an organization from all over the country.”

Magal responded: “We’re sorry that the situation is such but we understand you.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)