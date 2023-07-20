After AG’s Lies, Likud MK Says “She’s The Most Dangerous Person In Israel”





Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara claimed this week at a conference for senior prosecutors that her office has been pressured to take certain actions in criminal cases but did not provide any proof or details of her claim.

Interestingly, her claims were disputed the next day by senior officials in the State Attorney’s office who told Reshet Bet that they are unaware of any pressure to make certain decisions in any case. Additionally, a Kan News investigation revealed that quite a few of the office’s senior officials were perturbed by the Attorney-General’s statements, saying that her statements have no foundation in truth.

Likud MK Dovid Amsalem said on Wednesday that “the Attorney-General is the most dangerous person in Israel.”

Speaking at the Knesset, Amsalem said: “The government really has no control over anything, the [legal] officials do what they want. Look at the Attorney-General, yesterday they closed the trains – everything is fine, they closed the airport – everything is fine, the country is in chaos – everything is fine. She’s, in my opinion, the most dangerous person in the State of Israel today.”

“There’s a de facto rebellion in the IDF and the Attorney-General pretends not to notice anything. Until we get rid of her, and we should have done that yesterday, she’s damaging Israeli security. This woman, in my opinion, causes harm to the stability of the democratic state of Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)