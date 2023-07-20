Israeli Seriously Injured In Suspected Stabbing Attack In Jerusalem





An Israeli man of about 30 was seriously injured in a stabbing attack in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem early Thursday evening.

MDA paramedics treated the man at the scene and evacuated him to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The police and the Shin Bet are investigating the incident as a suspected terror attack although criminal motives have not yet been ruled out. A large number of security forces are at the scene and are searching for the perpetrator.

In a statement published by the police, it was stated that “two knives were found at the scene and at this stage, the circumstances of the stabbing have not yet been determined and are under investigation. The police’s forensic investigators have begun collecting findings and an investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances of the case.”

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)