Gilo Terror Victim Was Stabbed Over 20 Times, 3 Terrorists Arrested





Three terrorists were arrested for carrying out the brutal stabbing attack on Thursday in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem, during which they stabbed the victim over 20 times all over his body and left him in critical condition.

The victim arrived at Shaare Tzedek Hospital with a knife stuck in his body and was rushed into emergency surgery. He is now in serious condition in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

He was later identified as Or Sayer, a 25-year-old Hebrew University chemistry student, who was on his way to help his grandparents when the attack occurred.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for Or Ze’ev ben Tziporah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Following the attack, the police and Shin Bet launched an investigation and identified and detained the suspects, residents of Beit Lechem, aged 17, 18, and 19.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)