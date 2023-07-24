RESPONSE TO VOTE: Angry Leftists Block Begin Highway In Jerusalem, Police Officers Injured





Following the passing of the reasonableness bill by the Knesset on Monday afternoon, angry anarchists continued protesting outside the Knesset.

Some of the protesters headed toward Begin Highway, Jerusalem’s main highway, and blocked traffic at the height of rush hour near the Kiryat Moshe intersection.

At the same time, protesters in Tel Aviv blocked major intersections there.

Over 20 protesters have been arrested since Monday morning, including one protester who bit a police officer. Three police officers were injured and evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital for treatment.

תיעוד ב'N12' מחסימת כביש בגין בירושלים. pic.twitter.com/eryOufKOZS — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) July 24, 2023

Police attempted to disperse the protesters with water cannons, to no avail.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)