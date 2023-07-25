DRAMATIC SHOOTOUT: 3 Terrorists Who Open Fire At IDF Soldiers Are Neutralized





IDF soldiers shot and killed three terrorists who opened fire at them on Tuesday morning in the Shechem area.

The terrorist arrived at the area and one of the terrorists got out of the car and opened fire at the soldiers.

After the soldiers eliminated the terrorists, they searched the car and found three M-16 weapons, a pistol, cartridges, and military equipment.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to IDF soldiers.

An IDF spokesperson said: “IDF fighters neutralized three terrorists who shot at them from a vehicle in the area of the city of Nablus in the Shomron Brigade.”

לילה רותח ביו"ש. שלושה מחבלים ירו לעבר לוחמי צה"ל בהר גריזים וחוסלו. נתפסו ברכבם נשקי m16, וסטים ומחסניות. בצומת זיף בהר חברון מחבלים יידו בקבוק תבערה על רכב ישראלי. הרכב התלקח אך הנהג הצליח להימלט. כך נראה הרכב pic.twitter.com/PP9FMQ28uj — חנן גרינווד (@hanan_green) July 25, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)