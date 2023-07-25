Watch Latest Provocation: Armed Hezbollah Terrorists Near An Israeli Moshav





In the latest of a series of provocations on the Israeli-Lebanese border, a video published on Tuesday shows armed Hezbollah terrorists patrolling the border, near the Israeli Dovev moshav in the Upper Galil.

Although Hezbollah routinely violates the ceasefire agreement reached after the Second Lebanon War, supposedly enforced by UN peacekeepers, in the past, it kept a low profile, only sending “shepherds” to monitor the border fence. In the newly escalated situation, Hezbollah terrorists patrol the border – armed and in full uniform – near an Israeli moshav.

Understandably, the Israeli residents of the area are very concerned by the situation.

The IDF says that they are aware of the incident but there has been no military response to the many recent provocations by Hezbollah on the border, including the placing of the tents inside Israeli territory.

