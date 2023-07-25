LIES & FEARMONGERING: Leftists Spend $300,000 To Print Black Ads In Newspapers





Four Israeli newspapers ran full-page ads on Tuesday morning consisting of a large black square with a sentence in small white text at the bottom saying: “A Black Day For Israeli Democracy.” The word “advertisement” was printed in tiny white text at the very top.

The ads, which are estimated to cost about $300,000 [each front-page ad cost about $80,000], were funded by the Hi-Tech Protest movement, a left-wing organization comprised of business owners and hi-tech employees.

The ads, printed on the front pages of Haaretz, Yediot Achranot, Calcalist and Yisrael HaYom, were ostensibly published in response to the passing of the reasonableness bill on Monday. Although the protesters were trying to portray the “blackness” of the situation, it’s quite apropos that they printed a page empty of text since they would not be able to actually provide any reasons why the passage of the bill is “a black day for democracy.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded by stating: “This not what a protest of the people looks like. And your opinions will not be bought by the hundreds of millions from foreign entities that finance the protests, bought all the front pages of the newspapers this morning, and are running a campaign to destroy the country.”

the small print says [paid] "advertisement." Anyway, glad to see free press managing to get by in the new dictatorship. https://t.co/iWVhXypgqN — Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) July 25, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)