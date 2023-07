HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal earlier this week visited HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch in his home in Har Nof.

After the two had a lengthy discussion on divrei Torah, HaRav Segal reguested a bracha from HaRav Shternbuch.

The Mashigach then asked HaRav Shternbuch to tell him about the hanhagos he saw by the Gedolei HaDor, HaGaon HaKadosh Rav Elchanan Wasserman, zt’l, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Schneider, z’tl, and others.

