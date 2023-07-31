WATCH: Fox News To Bibi: “In America, We Have A Word For That – Treason”





In a Fox News interview with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday, host Mark Levin refused to parrot the rampant lies of the left and said it as it is – the leftist protests in Israel are aimed at toppling the government that was elected by the majority of the Israeli people.

“You have all kinds of dark money seeping into your country, even from outside your country,” Levin said to Netanyahu. “You have all kinds of mouthpiece surrogates in the media, like Thomas Friedman and others, who are trying to undermine your government and have never supported your government. Isn’t this just a way to try and destroy the coalition that you put together with the overwhelming support of the Israeli people?”

Netanyahu responded: “The organizers of the demonstrations say so openly. In fact, they began their efforts well before we established the government or put forward the judicial reform. They just say, ‘Listen, we have to bring down this government.’ This is a center-right government, and they want a left government. They don’t want us in power they want to be in power. Except they can’t get it through elections so they’re trying to do it through massive disruption – blocking roads, setting fires, blocking the airport, things of that sort. And the other thing they’re trying to do is basically assemble a cast of former generals who are telling the government, ‘If you don’t do what we say, if you go ahead with legislation, then we’re going to incite mass disobedience in the army.’ I tell you, the day that Israel’s elected government succumbs to threats by former generals, that’s the end of democracy. That’s where we are today and we’re not letting it happen.”

Levin responded: “In America, we have a word for that, it’s called treason.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)