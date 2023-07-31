HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi Undergoes Spinal Surgery





HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, who has been hospitalized for the past three weeks in the ICU at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, underwent spinal surgery on Sunday.

Baruch Hashem, the surgery, which was carried out due to cervical disc herniations, was successful.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s family members said his breathing issues have considerably improved and “the Rosh Yeshivah is sitting and being mechadeish Chiddushei Torah. We were zocheh to see open nissim and chessed Hashem. Baruch Hashem, thanks to the tefillos of all of Klal Yisrael, it was a great success beyond expectations and we thank Beis Yisrael for their tefillos and the medical team for their efforts and ask to continue davening for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah sheleimah.”

A statement from Hadassah said: “The spine surgery for the Rosh Yeshiva, HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, who is hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem, has been successfully completed. The Rav was operated on by Dr. Josh Schroeder, director of the back unit at Hadassah, with the assistance of his colleagues Prof. Leon Kaplan, an expert in spine surgery, and the director of the anesthesiology department at Hadassah Ein Kerem, Dr. Stéphane Ledot.

“Dr. Schroeder reported that the surgery was successful and the Rav’s condition is stable. The operation was made possible thanks to the Rav’s doctors at Hadassah in the internal medicine and cardiology departments, as well as the anesthesia and intensive care specialists at Hadassah, along with his personal physician, Prof. Ori Rogowski.”

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)