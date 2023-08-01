Hamas Releases Photos Of IDF Soldier’s Dog Tag, Hadar Goldin’s Gun





The Hamas terror group on Tuesday published photos of a dog tag of an IDF soldier it claims it seized in an ambush during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

It also re-published photos of a gun it claims belonged to fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, H’yd, whose body has been held by the terror group since 2014. The photos, which were originally published in December, were republished to mark the ninth anniversary of Goldin’s abduction.

The Palestinian Falestin Alan TV also published a video revealing new details of the abduction, including the fact that a group of Hamas terrorists waited for days in hiding prior to the ambush.

