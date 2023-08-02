5 Maa’le Adumim Attack Victims Remain Hospitalized, 1 In Serious Condition





A seriously wounded victim of the terror attack in Ma’ale Adumim on Tuesday underwent surgery in the evening and is now sedated and ventilated in the ICU of Shaare Tzedek Hospital, a statement from the hospital on Wednesday morning said.

Later on Wednesday, reports said that Baruch Hashem, the victim, Avrahami Friedlander, a resident of Yitzhar, has begun to regain consciousness. Friedlander was at Burgers Bar with his wife and six children when the terrorist entered the restaurant to begin his shooting spree. One of his children was lightly injured.

A second victim who was moderately wounded is hospitalized in stable condition. A lightly wounded victim was treated and released on Tuesday evening.

Three additional victims remain hospitalized in Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital, with two of them, a 29-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in moderate condition, and a 37-year-old man in light condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)