WATCH: Why Did Eli Beer Show Off His Schnitzel Recipe?





United Hatzalah director Eli Beer is known for his work in saving lives so what’s up with his latest video, which features his culinary skills?

As Beer wrote on his social media channels: “Watch as I take you on an eye-opening journey inside a hot car, cooking schnitzel to reveal the shocking reality of the scorching temperatures in Jerusalem.”

“This powerful experiment illustrates the dangerous consequences of leaving children unattended in hot cars during Israel’s sweltering summers and beyond. Let’s unite to raise awareness about this critical issue and ensure the safety of our little ones! Together, we can prevent tragedy and spread the word – NEVER leave a child alone in a car, not even for a second.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)