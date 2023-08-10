BEIN HAZEMANIM TRAGEDY: Kiryat Sefer Boy Drowns To Death In Pool





A ten-year-old boy from Modiin Illit drowned to death in a public pool on Moshav Matisyahu on Wednesday evening.

The boy was pulled out of the water unconscious by a lifeguard, who began carrying out CPR. When emergency rescue forces arrived at the scene, they took over resuscitation techniques while evacuating him in a mobile ICU unit to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital. Sadly, his death was declared at the hospital.

The boy was later identified as Baruch Abadi, z’l, the son of a well-known talmid chacham in Kiryat Sefer, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Ariel Abadi.

The niftar’s body was originally brought to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, where the police and prosecutor’s office demanded that an autopsy be carried out. Fortunately, after the intervention of askanim, his body was released without an autopsy. The levaya began at 1:30 p.m. from his home in Modiin Illit and he was brought to kevurah in the Gordsky Beis Hakevaros in Rechovot.

It is the second tragic incident that occurred to a resident of Kiryat Sefer this Bein HaZemanim, with the first being the tragic death of Reb Binyamin Praga, z’l, 44, a much-beloved mechaneich and administrator at Talmud Torah Medrash Meir in Modiin Illit.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)