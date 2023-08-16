DESECRATION: Antisemitic Notes Found Inside Mezuzahs In Israeli Hospital





It was recently discovered that two mezuzahs on doors in the oncology department in the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya were vandalized, with the Shema Yisrael klaf replaced with a handwritten antisemitic note, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

On one side of the note was a message written in broken Hebrew: “All Jews are liars, they have no religion and are murderers and terrorists. Death to the Jews.” A message in Arabic was written on the other side, stating: “There is no G-d but Allah. Muhammad is the messenger of G-d. Islam is the solution.”

A complaint was filed with the police. However, since there is no security camera in the area of those particular doors, the police are doubtful that the identity of the perpetrator(s) can be traced.

The Rav of Nahariya, HaRav Yehoshua Maitlis, told Ynet: “It’s unfathomable for something like this to happen in the Jewish state. We live here with mutual respect for all faiths. This incident harms the delicate fabric between all religions here in the region.”

A response from the Galilee Medical Center stated: “As part of a routine inspection of mezuzahs, a mezuzah was found in one of the hospital wards that included paper notes with sentences praising the religion of Islam and disparaging Judaism. Immediately after it was discovered, a complaint was filed with the Israel Police, and the director of the medical center subsequently ordered the expedited inspection of all the hospital’s mezuzahs. Over 400 mezuzahs have been examined so far and no similar cases have been discovered.”

The director of the hospital, Prof. Masad Barhoum, is the first Israeli-Arab in Israeli history to serve as a director of a government hospital.

