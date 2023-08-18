Leftist: “I Tried To Feed Chareidim Peanuts In The Bnei Brak Safari”





In recent days, secular protesters of the government have decided to purposely provoke Chareidim by boarding Chareidi bus lines, some dressed in scant attire.

One of the male protesters named Avishai Ivri posted a photo of such a “protest” in Bnei Brak on Twitter, writing: “Dear Diary: Today I left Tel Aviv to the Chareidi safari in a distant village called Bnei Brak. Oren the guide told us not to feed them but I couldn’t hold back and I tried to give peanuts to one of them. In response, he made a movement with his head of ‘no’ as if he understood Hebrew! In principle, it’s forbidden to take photos here but I sneaked one. I’m excited.”

Almost every response to his post was negative, with one person writing: “I don’t know why but the style reminds me of the Nazi murderers of my family. They also saw us as monkeys and animals and not as human beings and finally murdered us as animals of prey. I hope and pray that you don’t reach the lowly action of the Nazis and stop in time…”

Another social media user wrote: “I wish to all the Chareidi haters that you go abroad and experience anti-Semitism, hatred and spitting because you are Jews! The Holocaust taught you nothing!!”

Another person cynically wrote: “What about throwing money at them?”

Many simply wrote: “Antisemitism” or “Nazi Germany 2023.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)