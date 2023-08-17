DRAMATIC HELMET CAM FOOTAGE: Terrorist Shoots At Israeli Forces From Open Window





Israel’s Border Police on Thursday afternoon released helmet camera footage from the counterterrorism operation in Jenin in the early hours of Thursday morning.

During the operation, a wanted terrorist is seen sticking his head out of a window with a gun. The Israeli forces immediately opened massive fire, eliminating him.

The Israeli forces stormed and searched a building being used by Islamic Jihad terrorists and found weapons and dozens of explosive devices ready for use in terror attacks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)