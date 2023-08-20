Iron Dome Intercepts IAV Launched From Gaza Toward Israel





The IDF on Sunday morning identified a UAV that was launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel and activated the Iron Dome missile defense system against it.

The UAV did not cross into Israeli territory and was closely monitored by the Israeli Air Force from the moment it took off, a statement from the IDF spokesperson said.

“The UAV did not pose a threat to the residents of the Gaza envelope and no sirens were activated,” the statement said.

Israeli residents in the area of the Eshkol Regional Council reported hearing the echoes of explosions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)