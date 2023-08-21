2ND DAY IN A ROW: Iron Dome Activated Against UAV Above Gaza





For the second time within 24 hours, the Iron Dome missile defense system was activated against a combat drone above Gaza on Monday morning.

Israeli residents of the Gaza Envelope area reported hearing a powerful explosion. No sirens were activated.

The IDF spokesperson confirmed that the Iron Dome launched two interceptors against a drone in the Gaza Strip.

The Iron Dome was previously activated on Sunday morning against a UAV launched toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)