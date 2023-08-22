AGAIN: Israeli Hospitalized After Passing Palestinian Village





An Israeli passing by the village of Al-Funduq on Tuesday afternoon came under attack by a group of Arabs and was lightly injured from rocks that were hurled at him.

MDA paramedics evacuated the victim, 51, to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

On Sunday evening, an Israeli man who accidentally entered the village of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah was attacked by an Arab mob, and his car was torched.

The video below shows the scene of the attack in Al-Funduq:

In October 2022, Shalom Sofer, H’yd, entered a store in Al-Funduq and was stabbed by a terrorist. He died of his wounds two weeks later.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)