WATCH: IDF Prepares Chevron Terrorists’ Home For Demolition





IDF forces overnight Tuesday raided the homes of the terrorists who murdered Batsheva Nigri, H’yd, and mapped them in preparation for their expected demolition.

In the course of the operation, which took place in Chevron, terrorists threw stones, shot fireworks and threw Molotov cocktails at the IDF forces. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli forces.

The terrorists were arrested overnight Monday and transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation. According to reports, their father was also arrested.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)