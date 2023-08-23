WATCH: Yamam Counterterrorism Officers Capture Chevron Terrorists





Israel’s Border Police on Tuesday evening released footage of Yamam counterterrorism officers arresting the Chevron terrorists who murdered Batsheva Nigri, H’yd.

The terrorists, relatives who lived in Chevron, were arrested in an operation overnight Monday, less than 24 hours after the attack.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said following their arrest: “The terrorists who brutally murdered Batsheva Nigri, z’l, will rot in prison for the rest of their lives. We will take all measures to strengthen security. We’ll pursue and capture our enemies.”

