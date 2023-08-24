Whoops! Haaretz Does It Again, Apologizes For Ad After Leftists Throw A Fit





Haaretz publisher Amos Schoken came under fire from the left after a large ad against IDF refusal was published on the front page of the newspaper on Tuesday.

The ad, which was funded by the Torah Lechima organization, an NGO which strives to maintain the IDF’s Jewish identity, features a screenshot from a viral video against IDF refusal along with the words: “Stop IDF refusal – save the IDF.” The ad also contains a QR code to the video.

Although Shocken admitted on Twitter that he approved the ad, he claimed he was “duped” by the organization, writing: “Unfortunately, the advertiser cheated us. In order to get the ad approved, he submitted one without the reference to the brazen and false video and after the ad was approved, he asked to replace the ad due to some fault in the first file he submitted, and those responsible did not notice the change.”

But Shocken’s explanation wasn’t enough for the leftists, who continued to excoriate him, saying that the ad should never have been approved in the first place. So on Wednesday, the newspaper published an apology, stating: “We apologize for publishing the ad yesterday. A glitch occurred in the ad approval process prior to the newspaper going to press and it shouldn’t have been published as it was.”

Perhaps Haaretz needs to consider new staff for its advertising department, as a similar “shocking glitch” occurred in March, when Shocken was forced to apologize for two pro-judicial reform ads published in the newspaper.

The video can be seen below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)