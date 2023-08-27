Tragedy In Israel: Yeshiva Bochur Hit By Bus And Killed





A terrible tragedy occurred on Thursday night when a bus driver hit an 18-year-old yeshivah bochur, killing him on the spot.

The bochur was later identified as Moshe Benedict, z’l, of the Romema neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The niftar exited the bus near the Chemed interchange on Highway 1 and went to the luggage hold on the side of the bus to take his suitcase but was hit by the bus and killed.

Emergency rescue forces that arrived at the scene could do nothing but declare his death. Several people who witnessed the accident were treated for shock by Hatzalah paramedics.

The bus driver was detained for questioning and the police launched an investigation into the incident.

The levaya took place on Friday at Har Hamenuchos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)