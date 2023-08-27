Lakewood Rosh Yeshivah HaRav Malkiel Kotler Visits Israel





The Rosh Yeshivah of Lakewood HaRav Malkiel Kotler is on a short visit to Israel for a family simcha.

During his visit, the Rosh Yeshivah spoke at heichelei Torah, including at the famed Chevron Yeshivah in Givat Mordechai.

The Rosh Yeshivah also visited Gedolei HaTorah, including HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman and Roshei Yeshivos Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau.

