20 Injured In Bus Accident At Entrance To Jerusalem [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





Twenty bus passengers were lightly injured in a traffic accident between two buses and a private vehicle near the Gesher Meitarim at the entrance to Jerusalem on Monday evening.

One of the bus drivers was rescued in a light-moderate condition after being trapped inside the bus.

MDa and Hatzalah paramedics who arrived at the scene administered emergency medical aid to the victims and evacuated 20 passengers to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitals.

MDA paramedic Eldad Benstein said: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw two buses full of passengers that had lightly collided with each other. All the passengers got off the buses by themselves and were walking around. We performed an initial evaluation and about 20 of the passengers complained of minor abrasions and bruises. We provided first aid and evacuated them for further tests and treatments at hospitals.”

United Hatzalah paramedics Ari Knepler and Yosef Chaim Gabbai said: “This was an accident involving two buses and a private vehicle. We provided first aid at the scene to the driver of the vehicle, the bus drivers, and about 20 lightly injured passengers. Others were treated at the scene and refused to be evacuated to hospitals for tests.”

