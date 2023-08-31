Rare Letter From Hamekubal HaRav Dov Kook At Request Of His Father-In-Law





In a rare letter from HaMekubal HaRav Dov Kook of Tiveria, he called on residents of Ramat Gan to support the new political party that his father-in-law HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein recently founded.

The party, which has been renamed “Ramat Gan B’Emunah,” will be headed by HaRav Shimon Ben-Chaim, a Rav in Ramat Gan and the Rosh Kollel of Birchas Aharon.

HaRav Zilberstein, who himself provided the funding for the launch of the party for the sake of Kedushas Shabbos, requested the assistance of his son-in-law HaGaon HaRav Kook, who is known for his cross-sectoral influence on Klal Yisrael.

In a rare move, HaRav Kook wrote a letter, first writing praises about his illustrious father-in-law and then writing about the issue at hand: kedushas haShabbos. “There is indeed sakanos nefashos at every moment in even the slightest affront to the honor of Shabbos and there is no worse shame than a mayor who is mechallel Shabbos in public – he murders Shabbos and comes to daven in the shul by murdering the Shabbos through his travel.”

HaRav Kook then brought up memories of his father, HaGaon HaRav Nachum Kook, z’tl, who served as a Rav in Ramat Gan and was active in the battle for Shemiras HaTorah in the city. “My father, my teacher was moser nefesh for this. I remember when a taxi company worked on Shabbos in contrary of the law – my father fought with all his strength, even at the risk of injuring himself, and would sit on the street in front of everyone at the sight of a business open on Shabbos.”

HaRav Kook ended his letter by asking his talmidim to support his father-in-law and assist in strengthening “Ramat Gan B’Emunah” for the sake of Kavod Shabbos.

